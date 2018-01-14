Journalist killed in Mexican border state of Tamaulipas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say a journalist has been killed in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas, marking the first reporter slain in the new year after a deadly 2017 for the profession.

Tamaulipas' state government said in a brief statement that Carlos Dominguez Rodriguez was slain Saturday in the city of Nuevo Laredo across the border from Texas.

The statement provided no more details about the killing. Prosecutors are investigating to see if Dominguez's murder was related to his work.

Tamaulipas' government said it "will act firmly against any attack on freedom of expression and the labor of communicators."

At least 10 journalists were killed across Mexico in 2017 in what international press groups have called a crisis for freedom of expression, and Dominguez's killing was the first in the new year.