Westbrook leads Thunder past Hornets, 101-91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-91 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Paul George added 17 points and Steven Adams had 14 rebounds and 11 rebounds as the Thunder avenged a loss earlier this season to the Hornets.

Oklahoma City trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, but its bench helped open a double-digit lead as Charlotte shot 5 of 21 from the field over the final 12 minutes. The Thunder attempted 97 shots as they dominated the offensive glass.

Oklahoma City's length on defense bothered the Hornets all night, particularly late in the game.

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker had several shots blocked on drives to the basket and finished 5 of 17 from the field. He still led the Hornets with 19 points, while Dwight Howard added 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Charlotte hoped to gain some momentum and get back in the fight in the Eastern Conference after having won three of its previous four games, but couldn't overcome its poor fourth quarter. The Hornets were outscored 28-15.

It was a needed win for the Thunder in their fifth game on the road in the last six. They will play four of their next five at home.

Westbrook finished just 10 of 27 from the field but controlled the tempo of the game late and didn't allow the Hornets to get back into it once they fell behind by double digits.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Jerami Grant finished with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field. ... Carmelo Anthony struggled from the field, shooting 3 of 14 and finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds. ... Bench outscored Charlotte 35-27.

Hornets: Howard had three blocks and now has 1,971 for his career. He's the active leader in the category and in 19th place on the NBA's career list. ... Howard has 23 double-doubles this season. .. Were outscored 44-34 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Sacramento on Monday night.

Hornets: Visit Detroit on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball