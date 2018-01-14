Brazil police: 13 dead, 39 hurt in multi-vehicle crash

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police in Brazil say at least 13 people were killed and 39 others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the country's southeast. Twelve of the injured are listed in serious condition.

Federal Highway Police report that the accident occurred Saturday morning near the city of Grao Mogol in Minas Gerais state.

An officer at the department's press office said by phone that at least six vehicles were involved, including a minibus, two trucks and two vans. He declined to give his name in line with department rules.

He said police are investigating what caused the crash but apparently a minibus smashed into a truck laden with paper coming in the opposite direction.