YouTube suspends star over suicide video, doesn't shut door

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — YouTube has suspended a star who posted video images of what appeared to be a suicide victim but says that doesn't mean it won't work with him in the future.

The video service announced this week it had pulled Logan Paul's channel from its ad-supported Google Preferred platform and put two other projects on hold.

YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl (KINK'-uhl) said Saturday there's no timetable for when Paul's future will be addressed again. Kyncl didn't shut YouTube's door on Paul.

Paul has apologized for posting video of him in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. YouTube says the images violated its policies.

Forbes magazine says the internet star earned $12.5 million last year.