Burnley slump in EPL continues with 1-0 loss at Palace

LONDON (AP) — Burnley looked capable of providing the fairytale story of the English Premier League when it climbed into the Champions League qualification positions last month.

Now the team's season is starting to unravel.

A 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Saturday made it six games without a win for Burnley since that victory over Stoke which lifted Sean Dyche's side into the top four against all the odds.

A second goal in two games from Bakary Sako was enough to secure the three points for Palace, which moved to 12th place. Palace has recovered after losing its first seven games without scoring a goal.

In the 21st minute, Wilfried Zaha's aimless pass was flicked on by Christian Benteke to Sako on the left wing and he eased into the area before shooting inside the far right post via goalkeeper Nick Pope's foot.