  1. Home
  2. World

Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile

By AUDREY McAVOY and JENNIFER KELLEHER,Associated Press
2018/01/14 02:43

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it's a false alarm.

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.