New high-speed train making preview run hits and kills woman

MIAMI (AP) — A high-speed train that was offering preview runs in Florida a day before its debut has struck and killed a woman.

Boynton Beach police say 31-year-old Melissa Lavell was struck by the Brightline train after the sun set on Friday.

Witnesses tell police the woman was crossing the tracks after the guard rails were down, attempting to beat the train. No one on the train was injured.

The high-speed train began service in South Florida on Saturday running between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. It will expand south and north to take passengers from Miami to Orlando.