Mormon church officials to announce new leadership Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormon church plans to announce its new leadership on Tuesday, acting in the wake of the death of President Thomas S. Monson.

A statement issued Wednesday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says the announcement will be made by President Russell M. Nelson, who is the faith's senior apostle.

The church's statement says Nelson will address church members via live broadcast at 9 a.m. MST from Salt Lake City on satellite feeds and the church's social media and online channels.

Monson died Jan. 2 at age 90 after nearly a decade leading the church. Approximately 11,000 people attended a funeral Friday.