Meyers Taylor, Jones win 2-woman bobsled World Cup for US

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — The United States won a two-woman bobsled World Cup on Saturday but lost a third qualifying entry in the Olympic lineup.

Elana Meyers Taylor, driving her first win this season, and Lolo Jones set an Olympia track record of 1 minute, 7.4 seconds in a combined two-run time 0.21 faster than Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek of Germany.

German European champion Stephanie Schneider and Lisa Buckwitz were third, 0.49 back.

Deeper in the field, American pilot Brittany Reinbolt had to beat Canada's third-ranked sled to secure her team's third spot in the Pyeongchang Olympic races next month.

Reinbolt and push athlete Aja Evans finished 15th, one place and 0.16 behind Canadian driver Christine de Bruin and Melissa Lotholz.

Germany swept the two-man event, won by Nico Walther and Christian Poser.