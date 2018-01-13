World media struggle to translate Trump's Africa insult

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — President Donald Trump's vulgar insult of Africa was a puzzle for many foreign media organizations, which didn't have a ready translation of his epithet for their readers or listeners.

Their answers ranged from "dirty" to, well, dirtier.

While meeting with senators on immigration, Trump had questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa, according to one participant and people briefed on the conversation. His comments Thursday revived accusations of racism, roiled immigration talks, set off international outrage and left some foreign journalists wondering how to express the offending word.

Japan's wire service Kyodo News chose "kusottare," which literally means "dripping with excrement." The country's no-nonsense national broadcaster NHK settled for "filthy," while the Asahi Shimbun newspaper decided that a word meaning "outdoor toilets" conveyed the gist of Trump's term.

Chinese media outlets are tightly controlled and have relatively little latitude when it comes to creative interpretations. The official Xinhua News Agency and other outlets translated the expletive as "fenkeng" — literally "cesspit."

In Africa, the continent that was the object of Trump's insult, Tanzania's Mwananchi newspaper translated his comment as "mataifa chafu" — simply, "dirty countries."

Taifa Leo, a sister Swahili publication to Kenya's leading Daily Nation, chose "nchi za kinyesi," a more or less direct translation that has a gentler word for excrement.

There is a more direct translation for Trump's term in Swahili, editor Gilbert Mogire said. But, he explained, that would be "unprintable."

Associated Press writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Christopher Bodeen in Beijing contributed to this report.