WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT

Chelsea can regain second place in the Premier League from Manchester United by winning at home to Leicester. Among the other six games, Tottenham hosts Everton. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos. Plus separates on Saturday's seven EPL games.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic is back from six months off the tour with a remodeled service motion partly inspired by Andre Agassi and a growing confidence he can get his sore right elbow through the Australian Open. By John Pye. SENT: 770 words, photos.

MELBOURNE, Australia — With no Serena Williams in the draw at the Australian Open, there's certainly an opportunity for another women's player to go on a surprising run and emerge as a first-time Grand Slam champion, as Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko did last year. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CENTURION, South Africa — Aiden Markram made 94 after South Africa won the toss and advanced to 182-2 against India on the first day of the second test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 500 words, photos. UPCOMING: 650 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

BAD KLEINKIRCHHEIM, Austria — After winning a women's World Cup super-G, Federica Brignone dedicated her victory to Italian teammate Elena Fanchini on Saturday. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MILAN — Italian skier Elena Fanchini is ending her season a month before the Pyeongchang Olympics due to a tumor. SENT: 140 words, photo.

MADRID — Real Madrid hosts Villarreal looking to halt a two-game winless streak. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

BARCELONA, Spain — Colombia defender Yerry Mina is officially introduced to Barcelona fans. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

BERLIN — Schalke visits Leipzig in a clash between contenders for Champions League qualification, with relegation-threatened sides Hamburger SV, Werder Bremen, Mainz and Stuttgart also in action in the Bundesliga on Saturday. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

PARIS — Second-place Monaco faces the best defense in the French league when it travels to play eighth-place Montpellier. Fourth-place Marseille is at Rennes. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2130 GMT.

MEXICO CITY — Landon Donovan, widely considered the most accomplished player in American soccer history, is coming out of retirement for the second time in three years, this time to join Club Leon in Mexico. SENT: 300 words, photo.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Asia staged a late comeback to maintain its slim lead over defending champion Europe, 6 1/2 to 5 1/2, on the second day of the EurAsia Cup on Saturday. SENT: 380 words, photos.

Rory McIlroy says he has a heart ailment that will have to be monitored regularly but is not expected to affect his play. SENT: 210 words, photo.

HONOLULU — Different islands, vastly different golf courses, same good play from Brian Harman. One week after Harman shared the 36-hole lead at Kapalua, he ran off three straight birdies and closed with a 15-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the Sony Open. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 820 words, photos.

— GLF--SONY OPEN-PETERSON — John Peterson has uncertain future and no worries. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 700 words, photos.

JOHANNESBURG — Overnight leaders Chris Paisley and Adrien Saddier are still out in front midway through the third round of the European Tour?s South African Open. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1630 GMT.

SYDNEY — Angelique Kerber won her first title since the 2016 U.S. Open and extended her winning streak to nine matches to start the season with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ashleigh Barty in the Sydney International final on Saturday. SENT: 310 words, photos.

HOBART, Australia — Second-seeded Elise Mertens broke Mihaela Buzarnescu's serve in the opening game and went on to beat the Romanian 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 Saturday to win the Hobart International title for the second consecutive year. SENT: 70 words

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut beat former champion Juan Martin de Potro 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 on Saturday to win the ATP Tour's ASB Classic for the second time in three years. SENT: 430 words.

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Trent Boult took 5-17 as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 74 on Saturday to win the third one-day cricket international by 183 runs and take a winning 3-0 lead in the five-match series. SENT: 640 words.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea said Saturday that North Korea proposed that their talks next week address a North Korean art troupe's visit to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the South, rather than the participation of the nation's athletes. By Youkyung lee. SENT: 300 words, photo.

WENGEN, Switzerland — Beat Feuz won the Lauberhorn downhill on Saturday to give Switzerland yet another victory in its signature Alpine skiing race. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

There have been so many obstacles standing in the path of freestyle skier Torin Yater-Wallace and getting to the point of making another Olympic team. His life journey has been turned into a documentary. By Pat Graham. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

SAPPORO, Japan — Maren Lundby of Norway continued her preparations for the Pyeongchang Olympics by winning a World Cup ski jumping event on Saturday. SENT: 140 words, photos.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Gabrielle Daleman found out Thursday she had pneumonia. A day later, she was in prime position to win a second Canadian championship — and likely punch a ticket to Pyeongchang. SENT: 800 words.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lance Stephenson had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Darren Collison scored 22 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 22-point, first-half deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 97-95 on Friday night. SENT: 1,100 words, photo.

