Feuz edges Svindal for home win in classic Swiss downhill

By GRAHAM DUNBAR , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/01/13 21:06

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Beat Feuz won the Lauberhorn downhill on Saturday to give Switzerland yet another victory in its signature Alpine skiing race.

Racing first, Feuz set a time on the longest World Cup course of 4.27 kilometers (2.65 miles) that only Aksel Lund Svindal could threaten.

Svindal wore the No. 3 bib and led at four of the five time splits, but the Norwegian finished 0.18 seconds behind Feuz's 2 minutes, 26.50 seconds.

Matthias Mayer of Austria was third, trailing 0.67 behind Feuz.

That gave the storied race a podium of the world champion ahead of the most consistent downhill racer of the past decade, and the current Olympic champion.

Feuz also won at Wengen in 2012, and the Swiss team has now won five of the past nine editions.