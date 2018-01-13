Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 13, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;89;77;A shower or two;90;77;SW;8;67%;78%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;73;59;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;WNW;4;66%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;58;41;A shower in places;52;38;WSW;7;69%;55%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;58;49;A little rain;58;46;WNW;9;69%;66%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog, then cloudy;44;31;Partly sunny;39;33;SSE;10;87%;3%;1

Anchorage, United States;A snow squall;39;31;Cloudy;36;26;NNE;6;81%;63%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;51;29;Turning out cloudy;47;30;ENE;7;61%;8%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-9;-22;Partly sunny;-9;-19;SW;9;93%;49%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Overcast, a t-storm;90;73;A t-storm or two;84;69;NNW;11;80%;83%;3

Athens, Greece;Cloudy, a t-storm;56;46;Spotty showers;50;39;NNE;12;74%;67%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, humid;75;68;A stray shower;78;68;NE;11;66%;56%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and nice;69;43;Sunny and pleasant;71;44;W;11;34%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;87;73;Cloudy;86;71;ESE;8;72%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;Episodes of sunshine;88;59;Sunshine and nice;86;59;ESE;7;44%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun;83;63;Clouds and sun;85;64;NNE;6;58%;2%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;58;44;Spotty showers;55;42;NNE;8;66%;69%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;37;19;Partly sunny, mild;43;21;NNE;5;37%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;42;27;A couple of showers;35;26;ESE;10;54%;70%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;33;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;25;SE;7;63%;0%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;66;48;A few showers;65;47;S;4;74%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;83;64;A t-storm in spots;81;64;ESE;5;70%;70%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;38;29;Low clouds;34;25;E;9;82%;30%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Variable clouds;43;31;Partial sunshine;43;34;SSW;4;86%;10%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Morning snow showers;33;21;Partly sunny, chilly;30;19;ENE;11;41%;43%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;36;27;Chilly with some sun;33;20;E;5;69%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Thunderstorm;85;69;Heavy thunderstorms;71;68;SE;14;84%;92%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;83;64;A t-storm around;83;64;WSW;5;47%;73%;7

Busan, South Korea;Not as cold;43;29;Mostly sunny;46;38;W;5;60%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and pleasant;71;52;Plenty of sunshine;67;53;WSW;13;36%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Sunshine and nice;76;61;SW;11;61%;4%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;80;64;Partial sunshine;81;63;NE;3;63%;38%;7

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;88;71;Some sun, pleasant;87;71;NE;5;71%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid with some sun;18;6;Inc. clouds;23;18;S;10;47%;78%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;73;Thundershower;87;72;NE;8;73%;56%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;33;28;Cloudy and chilly;32;28;SSE;11;57%;0%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;76;65;Some sun, pleasant;77;66;NNE;9;59%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny, but chilly;43;28;Mostly sunny;52;37;S;7;41%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;74;Some sun;87;77;NNE;13;72%;44%;10

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;Hazy sun;72;45;WNW;7;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;51;27;Mostly cloudy;56;24;N;6;38%;47%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thickening clouds;73;56;Hazy sunshine;76;57;NNW;4;63%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a downpour;87;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;73;SW;4;82%;79%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;47;38;Remaining cloudy;47;42;SW;12;88%;68%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;52;37;Clouds and sun, mild;51;33;NNE;8;33%;27%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;59;50;Spotty showers;55;45;NW;9;79%;66%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;66;56;Mostly cloudy;63;56;N;5;77%;33%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;79;58;A morning shower;80;60;SSE;4;45%;50%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;Cooler with some sun;69;61;NNE;14;51%;44%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;28;24;Low clouds;27;22;S;8;82%;13%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;86;72;Cloudy;87;74;NW;5;63%;44%;2

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;63;53;Plenty of sunshine;66;55;E;9;56%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;83;67;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;NE;4;59%;12%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;90;61;Sunny and nice;87;64;E;6;37%;7%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;71;40;Hazy sun;71;40;NNW;5;46%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little rain;46;39;Rain and snow shower;42;36;NNE;13;77%;59%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;Showers;89;76;WSW;13;70%;88%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;83;70;Sunny and less humid;84;70;N;7;52%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;90;60;An afternoon shower;90;61;NNE;5;30%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;56;26;Sunny and mild;54;22;WSW;4;20%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;85;60;Hazy sun;86;58;NW;6;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;41;Increasing clouds;63;41;N;4;70%;35%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;95;67;Plenty of sun;92;64;N;15;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;23;14;Sunny, but cold;21;11;ENE;6;51%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;85;75;Spotty showers;86;74;N;5;69%;88%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;72;Clouds and sun;86;72;W;5;70%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;71;51;Hazy sun;74;51;N;6;60%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;84;72;A morning shower;85;71;N;5;75%;66%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;38;Showers and t-storms;55;41;E;6;61%;85%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Periods of sun, nice;88;74;An afternoon shower;87;74;SSW;7;75%;53%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;76;68;Clearing;76;68;S;6;73%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A little a.m. rain;57;46;Spotty showers;54;41;NNE;7;67%;61%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;45;35;Decreasing clouds;42;39;SSW;4;86%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Warm with some sun;81;57;Partly sunny, warm;82;55;NNE;5;32%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Brief p.m. showers;82;75;Mostly cloudy;87;75;SSW;6;72%;42%;6

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;42;32;Spotty showers;45;27;NNW;5;70%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;79;A few showers;87;80;NE;7;70%;87%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;74;A t-storm around;87;72;NE;6;73%;72%;6

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, pleasant;85;73;Mostly cloudy;84;75;ENE;8;62%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Heavy p.m. showers;69;54;Some sun;66;56;SSW;13;54%;32%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;69;33;Cool with some sun;63;34;NNE;5;33%;2%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;75;55;Partly sunny;70;59;NNW;13;57%;18%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun returning;21;13;Periods of sun, cold;20;11;ESE;4;55%;8%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;74;Nice with some sun;86;74;ENE;13;64%;10%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Considerable clouds;83;70;T-storms possible;75;68;ESE;11;80%;88%;3

Montreal, Canada;Snow, much colder;12;-12;Sunny, but very cold;0;-11;E;0;63%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;20;16;Low clouds;24;22;N;5;67%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;78;Hazy sun;92;77;N;5;49%;8%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;80;52;Partly sunny, nice;82;54;N;8;36%;2%;11

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;48;14;Mostly sunny;25;14;NNE;18;30%;8%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;65;46;Showers around;62;46;WNW;7;72%;63%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with some sun;-1;-19;Turning cloudy, cold;-6;-10;SW;14;84%;83%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, cold;43;30;Partly sunny, chilly;44;28;ENE;4;58%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;27;17;A little snow;28;25;S;5;76%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Morning snow;5;-12;Sunny, but very cold;1;-15;ESE;6;60%;5%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;86;79;A passing shower;86;80;ESE;9;71%;80%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;85;75;A p.m. shower or two;87;75;NNW;12;73%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;86;72;Thunderstorm;84;74;ENE;7;82%;78%;8

Paris, France;More clouds than sun;44;32;Sun and some clouds;45;33;S;3;81%;16%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;99;73;Showers and t-storms;89;64;ESE;17;38%;89%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;90;69;Becoming cloudy;88;73;N;9;52%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds, nice;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;NNE;7;71%;74%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;69;An afternoon shower;88;69;ESE;5;56%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;34;26;Low clouds;35;25;ESE;8;54%;5%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;36;13;Mostly cloudy;36;18;SW;6;87%;66%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;63;52;Showers, some heavy;64;51;N;7;74%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;62;46;Showers around;57;43;SSW;6;84%;100%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;77;A little a.m. rain;86;77;ESE;9;75%;81%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;40;32;A little p.m. rain;34;30;SW;27;51%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, chilly;27;17;Clouds and sun, cold;24;16;SSE;4;75%;7%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;N;5;69%;58%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;72;43;Sunny and nice;78;47;SSE;5;13%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;56;40;Cloudy with a shower;54;40;ESE;5;69%;57%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;27;22;Low clouds;25;17;S;4;93%;21%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;60;50;Partly sunny;61;51;SE;5;77%;18%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;76;62;An afternoon shower;71;62;NE;12;74%;66%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;75;Some sun, a shower;83;74;SE;12;74%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;Partly sunny;73;60;N;12;57%;1%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;78;31;Sunny and pleasant;76;31;ENE;6;6%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;80;60;Partly sunny;84;56;SW;6;51%;44%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;82;71;A p.m. shower or two;80;69;N;7;80%;73%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy, rain ending;53;39;Clouds and sun;51;31;NE;3;83%;25%;2

Seattle, United States;Showers around;55;43;Mostly sunny;55;44;NE;5;85%;25%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;34;21;Increasing clouds;41;35;SSW;5;66%;56%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;45;37;Partly sunny, mild;54;41;SSE;8;70%;3%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain;79;73;Spotty showers;80;73;NW;12;81%;76%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;37;26;A snow shower;33;26;ESE;10;84%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;81;73;A shower or two;81;72;ESE;7;77%;81%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;33;28;A snow shower;33;30;S;6;63%;55%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;88;61;A couple of showers;73;62;S;19;53%;78%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;63;53;Sunshine and warmer;72;56;ESE;10;60%;32%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with some sun;24;19;Cloudy and cold;25;17;S;6;68%;9%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;50;30;Cloudy, a wintry mix;44;31;N;5;87%;66%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy with a shower;43;30;A bit of snow;35;28;ESE;7;87%;90%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;56;37;Sunshine;55;39;NE;6;21%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;73;54;A downpour;65;57;WSW;11;56%;87%;3

Tirana, Albania;Overcast;59;38;Spotty showers;55;45;ESE;5;59%;86%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;32;Sunny, but chilly;46;32;SSE;10;44%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Much colder;15;7;Cold with some sun;20;16;SSE;6;56%;25%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A shower;60;47;Mostly cloudy;62;47;SSE;5;48%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, a shower;59;45;Decreasing clouds;62;44;SW;4;60%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Flurries and squalls;5;-14;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-13;ESE;7;73%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;49;41;Partly sunny, mild;53;43;NNE;3;60%;3%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;37;31;Remaining cloudy;34;26;SE;7;63%;28%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;Brilliant sunshine;81;55;ENE;4;50%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, cold;25;15;Partly sunny, cold;22;11;SE;5;58%;1%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun returning;34;17;Sunny, but chilly;27;14;ESE;9;63%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;75;62;Partly sunny;74;62;NNE;11;72%;27%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;Becoming cloudy;84;65;SW;5;58%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;43;24;An afternoon shower;40;22;NE;2;65%;84%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit