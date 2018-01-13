Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;32;25;A shower or two;32;25;SW;12;67%;78%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;WNW;6;66%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;14;5;A shower in places;11;3;WSW;11;69%;55%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;14;9;A little rain;15;8;WNW;15;69%;66%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog, then cloudy;7;0;Partly sunny;4;1;SSE;16;87%;3%;1

Anchorage, United States;A snow squall;4;0;Cloudy;2;-3;NNE;10;81%;63%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;11;-2;Turning out cloudy;8;-1;ENE;11;61%;8%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-23;-30;Partly sunny;-23;-29;SW;15;93%;49%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Overcast, a t-storm;32;23;A t-storm or two;29;21;NNW;18;80%;83%;3

Athens, Greece;Cloudy, a t-storm;13;8;Spotty showers;10;4;NNE;19;74%;67%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, humid;24;20;A stray shower;25;20;NE;18;66%;56%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and nice;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;W;18;34%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;31;23;Cloudy;30;21;ESE;12;72%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;Episodes of sunshine;31;15;Sunshine and nice;30;15;ESE;11;44%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun;29;17;Clouds and sun;29;18;NNE;10;58%;2%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;7;Spotty showers;13;5;NNE;12;66%;69%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;3;-7;Partly sunny, mild;6;-6;NNE;8;37%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;5;-3;A couple of showers;2;-4;ESE;17;54%;70%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;1;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-4;SE;11;63%;0%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;9;A few showers;18;8;S;7;74%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;28;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;ESE;8;70%;70%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;3;-2;Low clouds;1;-4;E;15;82%;30%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Variable clouds;6;-1;Partial sunshine;6;1;SSW;6;86%;10%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Morning snow showers;1;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-7;ENE;18;41%;43%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;2;-3;Chilly with some sun;0;-6;E;8;69%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Thunderstorm;30;21;Heavy thunderstorms;22;20;SE;23;84%;92%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;A t-storm around;28;18;WSW;8;47%;73%;7

Busan, South Korea;Not as cold;6;-2;Mostly sunny;8;3;W;8;60%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and pleasant;22;11;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;WSW;22;36%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Sunshine and nice;24;16;SW;17;61%;4%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;27;18;Partial sunshine;27;17;NE;5;63%;38%;7

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;31;22;Some sun, pleasant;31;22;NE;8;71%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid with some sun;-8;-15;Inc. clouds;-5;-8;S;16;47%;78%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;23;Thundershower;31;22;NE;13;73%;56%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;1;-2;Cloudy and chilly;0;-2;SSE;18;57%;0%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;25;18;Some sun, pleasant;25;19;NNE;14;59%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny, but chilly;6;-2;Mostly sunny;11;3;S;11;41%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;23;Some sun;31;25;NNE;21;72%;44%;10

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Hazy sun;22;7;WNW;11;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;11;-3;Mostly cloudy;14;-4;N;10;38%;47%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thickening clouds;23;13;Hazy sunshine;24;14;NNW;7;63%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a downpour;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;SW;7;82%;79%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;8;3;Remaining cloudy;9;6;SW;19;88%;68%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;11;3;Clouds and sun, mild;10;1;NNE;14;33%;27%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;15;10;Spotty showers;13;7;NW;15;79%;66%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;19;13;Mostly cloudy;17;13;N;7;77%;33%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;26;15;A morning shower;27;15;SSE;7;45%;50%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Cooler with some sun;20;16;NNE;23;51%;44%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;-2;-5;Low clouds;-3;-6;S;12;82%;13%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;30;22;Cloudy;30;23;NW;8;63%;44%;2

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;17;12;Plenty of sunshine;19;13;E;14;56%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;NE;6;59%;12%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;Sunny and nice;31;18;E;9;37%;7%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;22;5;Hazy sun;22;4;NNW;8;46%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little rain;8;4;Rain and snow shower;6;2;NNE;21;77%;59%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;Showers;32;25;WSW;21;70%;88%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Sunny and less humid;29;21;N;11;52%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;32;16;An afternoon shower;32;16;NNE;8;30%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;13;-3;Sunny and mild;12;-6;WSW;7;20%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;29;15;Hazy sun;30;14;NW;9;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;5;Increasing clouds;17;5;N;6;70%;35%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Plenty of sun;33;18;N;23;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;-5;-10;Sunny, but cold;-6;-12;ENE;9;51%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;30;24;Spotty showers;30;23;N;8;69%;88%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;22;Clouds and sun;30;22;W;8;70%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;22;10;Hazy sun;23;10;N;10;60%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;29;22;A morning shower;29;22;N;8;75%;66%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;Showers and t-storms;13;5;E;10;61%;85%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Periods of sun, nice;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;23;SSW;11;75%;53%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Clearing;25;20;S;9;73%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A little a.m. rain;14;8;Spotty showers;12;5;NNE;11;67%;61%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;7;2;Decreasing clouds;5;4;SSW;7;86%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Warm with some sun;27;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;13;NNE;7;32%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Brief p.m. showers;28;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;SSW;9;72%;42%;6

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;6;0;Spotty showers;7;-3;NNW;8;70%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;A few showers;30;27;NE;12;70%;87%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A t-storm around;30;22;NE;10;73%;72%;6

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, pleasant;29;23;Mostly cloudy;29;24;ENE;14;62%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Heavy p.m. showers;21;12;Some sun;19;13;SSW;20;54%;32%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;1;Cool with some sun;17;1;NNE;9;33%;2%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;21;15;NNW;22;57%;18%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun returning;-6;-11;Periods of sun, cold;-6;-12;ESE;7;55%;8%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;23;Nice with some sun;30;23;ENE;20;64%;10%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Considerable clouds;28;21;T-storms possible;24;20;ESE;17;80%;88%;3

Montreal, Canada;Snow, much colder;-11;-25;Sunny, but very cold;-18;-24;E;0;63%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-7;-9;Low clouds;-4;-6;N;8;67%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;Hazy sun;33;25;N;8;49%;8%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;26;11;Partly sunny, nice;28;12;N;13;36%;2%;11

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;9;-10;Mostly sunny;-4;-10;NNE;29;30%;8%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;18;8;Showers around;16;8;WNW;11;72%;63%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with some sun;-18;-28;Turning cloudy, cold;-21;-23;SW;22;84%;83%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, cold;6;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-2;ENE;6;58%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-3;-8;A little snow;-2;-4;S;9;76%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Morning snow;-15;-25;Sunny, but very cold;-17;-26;ESE;9;60%;5%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;A passing shower;30;27;ESE;14;71%;80%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;29;24;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;NNW;19;73%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;30;22;Thunderstorm;29;23;ENE;11;82%;78%;8

Paris, France;More clouds than sun;7;0;Sun and some clouds;7;1;S;5;81%;16%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;37;23;Showers and t-storms;32;18;ESE;27;38%;89%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;32;21;Becoming cloudy;31;23;N;14;52%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds, nice;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;NNE;12;71%;74%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;An afternoon shower;31;21;ESE;8;56%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;1;-4;Low clouds;2;-4;ESE;13;54%;5%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;2;-10;Mostly cloudy;2;-8;SW;10;87%;66%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;17;11;Showers, some heavy;18;11;N;11;74%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;17;8;Showers around;14;6;SSW;9;84%;100%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;25;A little a.m. rain;30;25;ESE;14;75%;81%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;4;0;A little p.m. rain;1;-1;SW;43;51%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, chilly;-3;-8;Clouds and sun, cold;-5;-9;SSE;6;75%;7%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;8;69%;58%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;22;6;Sunny and nice;25;8;SSE;9;13%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;5;Cloudy with a shower;12;5;ESE;9;69%;57%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-6;Low clouds;-4;-8;S;6;93%;21%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;10;Partly sunny;16;11;SE;8;77%;18%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;24;17;An afternoon shower;21;17;NE;20;74%;66%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;Some sun, a shower;28;23;SE;20;74%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny;23;15;N;20;57%;1%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;26;-1;Sunny and pleasant;24;-1;ENE;9;6%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;29;14;SW;9;51%;44%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;A p.m. shower or two;27;21;N;11;80%;73%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy, rain ending;11;4;Clouds and sun;11;0;NE;6;83%;25%;2

Seattle, United States;Showers around;13;6;Mostly sunny;13;7;NE;8;85%;25%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;1;-6;Increasing clouds;5;1;SSW;7;66%;56%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;7;3;Partly sunny, mild;12;5;SSE;13;70%;3%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain;26;23;Spotty showers;27;23;NW;19;81%;76%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;3;-3;A snow shower;0;-4;ESE;17;84%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;23;A shower or two;27;22;ESE;12;77%;81%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;0;-2;A snow shower;1;-1;S;9;63%;55%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;31;16;A couple of showers;23;17;S;31;53%;78%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;17;12;Sunshine and warmer;22;14;ESE;15;60%;32%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with some sun;-4;-7;Cloudy and cold;-4;-8;S;9;68%;9%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;10;-1;Cloudy, a wintry mix;6;-1;N;8;87%;66%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy with a shower;6;-1;A bit of snow;2;-2;ESE;12;87%;90%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;13;3;Sunshine;13;4;NE;10;21%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;23;12;A downpour;19;14;WSW;17;56%;87%;3

Tirana, Albania;Overcast;15;3;Spotty showers;13;7;ESE;8;59%;86%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;0;Sunny, but chilly;8;0;SSE;17;44%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Much colder;-9;-14;Cold with some sun;-7;-9;SSE;10;56%;25%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A shower;16;9;Mostly cloudy;17;8;SSE;9;48%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, a shower;15;7;Decreasing clouds;17;7;SW;6;60%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Flurries and squalls;-15;-26;Mostly sunny, cold;-17;-25;ESE;12;73%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Partly sunny, mild;12;6;NNE;5;60%;3%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;3;-1;Remaining cloudy;1;-3;SE;11;63%;28%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Brilliant sunshine;27;13;ENE;7;50%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, cold;-4;-10;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-12;SE;8;58%;1%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun returning;1;-9;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-10;ESE;14;63%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;24;16;Partly sunny;23;16;NNE;18;72%;27%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Becoming cloudy;29;18;SW;8;58%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;6;-5;An afternoon shower;4;-5;NE;3;65%;84%;1

