Italian skier Elena Fanchini treating tumor, ends season

MILAN (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini is ending her season a month before the Pyeongchang Olympics due to a tumor.

Without providing details, Fanchini says she is undergoing a series of medical exams "and my intention is to return to skiing next season."

The 32-year-old Fanchini won a silver medal in downhill at the 2005 world championships and has won two World Cup races in her career — both in downhill.

Fanchini started this season with a fourth place in a downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta, but had struggled in recent races. She was aiming to compete in her fourth Olympics.

Fanchini's younger sister, Nadia, is also a World Cup ski racer.

Italian winter sports federation president Flavio Roda says, "I want Elena to know that we are all behind her and her family and that we will be awaiting her return to the ski course."