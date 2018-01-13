Expanded Taiwan-Austria working holiday program goes into effect

Taipei, Jan. 13 (CNA) A reciprocal working holiday program between Taiwan and Austria has been expanded to include more working holiday visas of longer duration, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

In a statement, the ministry said that from this year Taiwan will issue 75 working holiday visas each year to Austrians ages 18-30, up from 50, while Austria will reciprocate.

In November 2014, Taipei and Vienna signed an agreement to launch a reciprocal working holiday visa program with 50 visas issued by each country annually, each being valid for six months.

In October 2017, the countries revised the agreement,increasing the number of visas, while extending the validity of each visa to 12 months, MOFA said.

Taiwanese interested in working in Austria should visit the ministry's "Taiwan youth Fun working holiday program" website or the website of the Austrian Office in Taipei for more information, MOFA said.

Austrians are advised to visit the website of the Taipei Economic and Culture Office -- Taiwan's representative office --for more information on the expanded working visa program.

MOFA also encouraged Taiwanese youth to learn as much as they can about the European country before visiting.

In addition, the ministry said young Taiwanese people enrolled on the program should remain alert to their own safety while overseas and keep in touch with their families.

The ministry also provided an emergency telephone number for Taiwan's representative office in Vienna -- 43-664-3450455 -- for nationals who encounter difficulties or need help.

Taiwan currently has similar working holiday agreements with 14 other countries -- New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic, France and South Korea. (By Elaine Hou and Frances Huang)