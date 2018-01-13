Daleman overcomes pneumonia, leads at Canadian championships

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gabrielle Daleman won the women's short program Friday at the Canadian figure skating championship a day after she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Skating to a French rendition of "Carmen," the world bronze medalist scored 77.88 points to take a six-point lead over Kaetlyn Osmond into Saturday's free program.

"I am just most proud of how I've handled everything, I didn't find out how sick I was (until Thursday), I just knew I couldn't breathe properly," said Daleman, who saw the Canadian team doctor after Thursday's practice.

Daleman opened with a triple-triple combination on her way to a clean program, throwing two celebratory hands in the air when she finished.

Daleman, a 19-year-old from Newmarket, Ontario, won bronze at last year's world championships, while Osmond claimed silver.