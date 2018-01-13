Donovan coming out of retirement again to play in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Landon Donovan is coming out of retirement for the second time in three years, this time to join Club Leon in Mexico.

The Liga MX team announced Donovan's return to soccer on Twitter on Friday night. Donovan also tweeted about joining Club Leon, saying he was excited to face former U.S. teammate and current C.F. Pachuca player Omar Gonzalez next month.

The 35-year-old Donovan is widely considered the most accomplished player in American soccer history. He returned to the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer in September of 2016 following a 21-month retirement and appeared in nine games. He hasn't played professionally since Nov. 6, 2016.

Donovan has done broadcast work since retiring and was rumored to be considering a run for U.S. Soccer Federation president. Donovan announced in November that he would not seek the position.