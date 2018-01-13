Five Malaysians arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Taiwan

Kaohsiung, Jan. 13 (CNA) Law enforcement authorities in Kaohsiung City arrested five Malaysian nationals on Friday for attempting to smuggle 10 kilograms of ketamine into Taiwan.

According to a Saturday joint press statement from Kaohsiung's Customs Administration and Aviation Police Bureau, the five individuals arrived at Kaohsiung International Airport from Kuala Lumpur and attracted custom officials' attention with their nervous and suspicious behavior.

Customs and aviation police personnel zeroed in on the Malaysian nationals through their risk management system, ultimately searching them and finding packs of drugs tied to their thighs and calves.

In total, the five Malaysians were carrying 24 packs of ketamine, a class-three illicit drug that is popular among drug users in Taiwan.

The suspects have claimed that a man contacted them via a messaging app and asked them to smuggle the drugs into the country, agreeing to pay them NT$100,000 (US$3,375) per person.

The five Malaysians, with an average age of 21, are now under investigation by the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office for violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act. (By Chen Ja-fo and Kuan-lin Liu)