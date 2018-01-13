2 bodies recovered from burning oil tanker in East China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say rescuers have recovered the bodies of two crew members of an Iranian oil tanker that's been burning after it collided with a freighter last week in the East China Sea.

State broadcaster CCTV says the bodies were found on the lifeboat deck of the Sanchi on Saturday morning. It says rescuers stayed aboard less than 30 minutes but were able to recover the ship's data and video recordings.

The network says rescuers were prevented from entering the crew living quarters by temperatures as high as 89 degrees Celsius (192 Fahrenheit).

Footage of the rescue showed parts of the Sanchi still aflame.

The cause of the collision remains unclear. One body was recovered from the sea earlier this week, leaving 29 crew members still unaccounted for.