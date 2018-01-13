All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112 Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127 Boston 40 23 10 7 53 131 102 Toronto 45 25 17 3 53 146 131 Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129 New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125 N.Y. Rangers 42 22 15 5 49 128 117 Carolina 44 20 16 8 48 125 136 Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138 Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122 N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127 Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 41 29 10 2 60 143 113 Winnipeg 45 26 12 7 59 152 123 Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114 St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122 Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99 Calgary 44 24 16 4 52 127 124 Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118 Minnesota 44 23 17 4 50 127 127 Chicago 44 22 16 6 50 136 119 San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106 Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124 Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120 Edmonton 45 19 23 3 41 123 145 Vancouver 44 17 21 6 40 116 145 Arizona 44 10 28 6 26 100 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Carolina 3, Washington 1

Buffalo 3, Columbus 1

Calgary 5, Tampa Bay 1

Friday's Games

Vancouver 5, Columbus 2

Calgary 4, Florida 2

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Chicago 2, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 4, Arizona 2

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Boston, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.