Taiwan bans poultry from Japan following outbreak of avian flu

Taipei, Jan. 13 (CNA) Taiwan issued a new ban on Japanese poultry on Friday after an H5 strain of avian flu was detected in Japan's Kagawa Prefecture that led to the culling of 92,000 chickens.

The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) on Friday listed Japan as an epidemic region for the highly pathogenic H5 strain of avian influenza and reinstated a ban on the import of its poultry that was only lifted on Monday.

This news comes on the heels of reported outbreaks of the avian influenza throughout Japan, South Korea and Europe.

According to BAPHIQ deputy director-general Shih Tai-hwa (???), in the latest case in Japan, the H5 strain was found and confirmed at a chicken farm in Sanuki city, in Kagawa Prefecture on Thursday, which led to the culling of the 92,000 chickens on the farm.

Taiwan previously imposed a ban on poultry from Japan on Nov. 29, 2016, when a major bird flu outbreak took place on farms in the northern part of the country.

Taiwanese authorities only lifted the ban on Monday when the BAPHIQ declared it no longer an epidemic area, Shih noted.

He assured the public that during the four days between the lifting of the ban and its reinstatement, there were no imports of Japanese poultry into the country. (By Kuan-lin Liu and Yang Su-min)