|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|10
|.773
|—
|Toronto
|29
|11
|.725
|3
|Philadelphia
|19
|20
|.487
|12½
|New York
|19
|23
|.452
|14
|Brooklyn
|16
|26
|.381
|17
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Washington
|24
|18
|.571
|½
|Charlotte
|16
|24
|.400
|7½
|Orlando
|12
|31
|.279
|13
|Atlanta
|11
|31
|.262
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Detroit
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|Milwaukee
|22
|19
|.537
|3½
|Indiana
|22
|20
|.524
|4
|Chicago
|15
|27
|.357
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|11
|.725
|—
|San Antonio
|28
|15
|.651
|2½
|New Orleans
|21
|20
|.512
|8½
|Dallas
|15
|28
|.349
|15½
|Memphis
|13
|27
|.325
|16
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Portland
|22
|20
|.524
|5
|Oklahoma City
|22
|20
|.524
|5
|Denver
|21
|20
|.512
|5½
|Utah
|17
|25
|.405
|10
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|34
|9
|.791
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|20
|21
|.488
|13
|Phoenix
|16
|26
|.381
|17½
|L.A. Lakers
|14
|27
|.341
|19
|Sacramento
|13
|28
|.317
|20
___
|Thursday's Games
Boston 114, Philadelphia 103
Toronto 133, Cleveland 99
L.A. Clippers 121, Sacramento 115
L.A. Lakers 93, San Antonio 81
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 99, Utah 88
Indiana 97, Cleveland 95
Washington 125, Orlando 119
Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 105
Golden State 108, Milwaukee 94
Minnesota 118, New York 108
New Orleans 119, Portland 113
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 2 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.