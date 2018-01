All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Boston 34 10 .773 — Toronto 29 11 .725 3 Cleveland 26 16 .619 7 Miami 24 17 .585 8½ Washington 24 18 .571 9 Detroit 22 18 .550 10 Milwaukee 22 18 .550 10 Indiana 22 20 .524 11 Philadelphia 19 20 .487 12½ New York 19 22 .463 13½ Charlotte 16 24 .400 16 Brooklyn 16 26 .381 17 Chicago 15 27 .357 18 Orlando 12 31 .279 21½ Atlanta 11 31 .262 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Golden State 33 9 .786 — Houston 29 11 .725 3 San Antonio 28 15 .651 5½ Minnesota 27 16 .628 6½ Portland 22 19 .537 10½ Oklahoma City 22 20 .524 11 Denver 21 20 .512 11½ New Orleans 20 20 .500 12 L.A. Clippers 20 21 .488 12½ Utah 17 25 .405 16 Phoenix 16 26 .381 17 Dallas 15 28 .349 18½ L.A. Lakers 14 27 .341 18½ Memphis 13 27 .325 19 Sacramento 13 28 .317 19½

___

Thursday's Games

Boston 114, Philadelphia 103

Toronto 133, Cleveland 99

L.A. Clippers 121, Sacramento 115

L.A. Lakers 93, San Antonio 81

Friday's Games

Charlotte 99, Utah 88

Indiana 97, Cleveland 95

Washington 125, Orlando 119

Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 105

Golden State at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 2 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.