All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112 17-4-1 14-6-2 9-3-1 Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127 18-6-0 10-8-3 8-4-1 Boston 40 23 10 7 53 131 102 14-5-3 9-5-4 6-1-2 Toronto 45 25 17 3 53 146 131 13-7-1 12-10-2 5-4-1 Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129 15-8-0 10-10-3 8-5-2 New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125 12-5-3 10-6-5 3-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 42 22 15 5 49 128 117 15-7-3 7-8-2 6-4-3 Carolina 44 20 16 8 48 125 136 10-5-4 10-11-4 6-4-3 Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138 13-7-1 9-12-2 8-4-0 Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122 11-8-4 8-7-4 2-1-4 N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158 13-5-3 8-13-1 6-6-1 Florida 42 18 18 6 42 120 137 10-6-3 8-12-3 6-4-1 Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127 10-7-6 7-10-1 6-9-2 Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129 11-8-3 7-12-1 9-4-1 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 9-8-5 6-10-4 5-6-3 Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151 6-11-3 5-13-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 41 29 10 2 60 143 113 18-2-1 11-8-1 11-1-0 Winnipeg 44 26 11 7 59 151 121 16-3-1 10-8-6 7-3-2 Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114 13-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122 15-9-0 11-8-3 6-4-1 Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99 11-6-3 13-7-2 5-5-3 Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118 16-5-1 8-11-2 7-9-0 Calgary 43 23 16 4 50 123 122 12-11-0 11-5-4 8-5-1 Minnesota 44 23 17 4 50 127 127 14-4-3 9-13-1 7-8-0 San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106 12-6-2 9-7-4 8-2-3 Chicago 43 21 16 6 48 134 118 11-7-2 10-9-4 4-7-2 Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124 15-7-1 7-9-2 6-5-1 Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120 10-8-3 9-7-6 6-4-5 Vancouver 44 17 21 6 40 116 145 7-12-3 10-9-3 4-8-1 Edmonton 44 18 23 3 39 119 143 9-12-1 9-11-2 6-2-0 Arizona 43 10 27 6 26 98 150 5-13-2 5-14-4 1-6-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Carolina 3, Washington 1

Buffalo 3, Columbus 1

Calgary 5, Tampa Bay 1

Friday's Games

Vancouver 5, Columbus 2

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Calgary at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Boston, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.