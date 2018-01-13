|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|10
|.773
|—
|Toronto
|29
|11
|.725
|3
|Philadelphia
|19
|20
|.487
|12½
|New York
|19
|23
|.452
|14
|Brooklyn
|16
|26
|.381
|17
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Washington
|24
|18
|.571
|½
|Charlotte
|16
|24
|.400
|7½
|Orlando
|12
|31
|.279
|13
|Atlanta
|11
|31
|.262
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Detroit
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|Milwaukee
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|Indiana
|22
|20
|.524
|4
|Chicago
|15
|27
|.357
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|11
|.725
|—
|San Antonio
|28
|15
|.651
|2½
|New Orleans
|20
|20
|.500
|9
|Dallas
|15
|28
|.349
|15½
|Memphis
|13
|27
|.325
|16
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Portland
|22
|19
|.537
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|22
|20
|.524
|5
|Denver
|21
|20
|.512
|5½
|Utah
|17
|25
|.405
|10
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|33
|9
|.786
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|20
|21
|.488
|12½
|Phoenix
|16
|26
|.381
|17
|L.A. Lakers
|14
|27
|.341
|18½
|Sacramento
|13
|28
|.317
|19½
___
|Thursday's Games
Boston 114, Philadelphia 103
Toronto 133, Cleveland 99
L.A. Clippers 121, Sacramento 115
L.A. Lakers 93, San Antonio 81
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 99, Utah 88
Indiana 97, Cleveland 95
Washington 125, Orlando 119
Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 105
Golden State at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Minnesota 118, New York 108
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 2 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.