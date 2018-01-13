Temperature plummeted to 4.7 Celsius in Central Taiwan Saturday morning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The temperature plummeted to 4.7 degrees in Chiayi County early Saturday morning, making it the lowest temperature so far recorded this winter, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Owing to a cold air mass and the effect of radioactive cooling, the weather across the country in the early morning remained cold and dry, said the CWB, adding that temperatures would gradually rise throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, temperatures in the Taipei metropolitan area could reach 16 degrees and in Central and Eastern Taiwan, temperatures would hover around 17 to 19 degrees at the highest.

In the south of Taiwan, namely Kaohsiung, Taitung and Pingtung, temperatures were likely to surpass 20 degrees in the daytime, said the CWB.

As for Sunday, people would be able to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather as the mercury was likely to exceed 20 degrees across the island, said the CWB.

However, the sunshine and drought would not last long. Starting from January 15, the east and north of Taiwan may experience intermittent rain.

In addition, temperatures are likely to dip again in the east and north of Taiwan from January 18 to 19 with the moist retaining as another cold air mass arrives, according to the CWB.

On the other hand, the rest of the country will not be strongly affected by the cold air mass as the CWB forecast clouds and sunshine with temperatures generally surpassing 20 degrees in the daytime.