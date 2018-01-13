|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|44
|31
|10
|3
|65
|161
|112
|Washington
|44
|27
|14
|3
|57
|136
|124
|Boston
|40
|23
|10
|7
|53
|131
|102
|Toronto
|45
|25
|17
|3
|53
|146
|131
|Columbus
|46
|25
|18
|3
|53
|124
|129
|New Jersey
|41
|22
|11
|8
|52
|130
|125
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|22
|15
|5
|49
|128
|117
|Carolina
|43
|20
|15
|8
|48
|122
|132
|Pittsburgh
|44
|22
|19
|3
|47
|126
|138
|Philadelphia
|42
|19
|15
|8
|46
|123
|122
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|21
|18
|4
|46
|146
|158
|Florida
|42
|18
|18
|6
|42
|120
|137
|Detroit
|41
|17
|17
|7
|41
|112
|127
|Montreal
|42
|18
|20
|4
|40
|108
|129
|Ottawa
|42
|15
|18
|9
|39
|117
|149
|Buffalo
|44
|11
|24
|9
|31
|99
|151
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|41
|29
|10
|2
|60
|143
|113
|Winnipeg
|44
|26
|11
|7
|59
|151
|121
|Nashville
|42
|25
|11
|6
|56
|131
|114
|St. Louis
|46
|26
|17
|3
|55
|134
|122
|Los Angeles
|42
|24
|13
|5
|53
|126
|99
|Dallas
|43
|24
|16
|3
|51
|132
|118
|Calgary
|43
|23
|16
|4
|50
|123
|122
|Minnesota
|44
|23
|17
|4
|50
|127
|127
|San Jose
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|110
|106
|Chicago
|43
|21
|16
|6
|48
|134
|118
|Colorado
|41
|22
|16
|3
|47
|135
|124
|Anaheim
|43
|19
|15
|9
|47
|117
|120
|Vancouver
|44
|17
|21
|6
|40
|116
|145
|Edmonton
|44
|18
|23
|3
|39
|119
|143
|Arizona
|43
|10
|27
|6
|26
|98
|150
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Carolina 3, Washington 1
Buffalo 3, Columbus 1
Calgary 5, Tampa Bay 1
|Friday's Games
Vancouver 5, Columbus 2
Calgary at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Dallas at Boston, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.