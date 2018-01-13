MOFA gets ready for Mosaic Taiwan 2018

Mosaic Taiwan, a fellowship program for aspiring leaders from North America organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will run June 10-23 in Taipei City as part of government efforts to help young professionals from around the world better understand Taiwan.



According to the MOFA, in the hope of advancing such common values as democracy, freedom, human rights and peace, Taiwan has been working with allies and like-minded countries to promote business, governmental and people-to-people exchanges.



In keeping with this commitment, programs such as Mosaic Taiwan are helping cultivate greater mutual understanding and cooperation among young people, the MOFA said, adding that applications for this year’s edition will be accepted Feb. 1-28 online.



Other than enhancing global understanding of Taiwan’s open society and vibrant democracy, the initiative also gives local youths international exposure by fostering dialogue with their overseas counterparts, the ministry added.



Launched in 2014 for students and professionals aged 20-35 from Canada and the U.S., the annual program provides an invaluable opportunity for around 30 young leaders with an interest in global affairs to gain firsthand knowledge of Taiwan’s culture and society.



During the event’s two-week run, participants are expected to attend seminars, workshops and meetings with representatives of the academic, private and public sectors, as well as visit many of Taiwan’s important cultural, historic and tourist sites.



They will also engage in extensive exchanges with their local counterparts, and take part in team-building and leadership development exercises, the MOFA said.