Suspect arrested in University of Pennsylvania student death

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the death of a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found this week at a Southern California park.

Orange County sheriff's department spokeswoman Carrie Braun says the suspect was taken into custody Friday. She did not identify the suspect or provide any other details.

The student, Blaze Bernstein, was home on winter break when he disappeared on Jan. 2 after he was taken to the park by a friend.

The friend was interviewed by police, who described him as nervous.

Bernstein's body was found in brush surrounding a neighborhood park in the Foothill Ranch area of Lake Forest on Tuesday after a search lasting nearly a week.

Authorities have said they were investigating the death as a homicide.