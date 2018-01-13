$300k to settle sex discrimination suits against Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has paid out almost $300,000 in taxpayer funds to settle claims brought against congressional offices since 2003, including claims of sexual harassment and sex discrimination.

The Committee on House Administration on Friday released a list of settlements stemming from claims against member's offices between 2003 and 2007. They include three cases involving sex discrimination that total more than $27,000.

That figure is significantly smaller than totals for later years: From 2008 to 2012, the Treasury Fund paid more than $174,000 to settle eight cases that involved either sexual harassment, sex discrimination or both. Between 2013 and 2017, two cases involving sex discrimination or harassment were settled, totaling $91,000.

The statistics, part of an investigation into the process of filing complaints on the Hill, do not include names.