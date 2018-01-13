Toronto police investigating after man cuts girl's hijab

TORONTO (AP) — An 11-year-old Toronto girl says she was walking to school when a scissors-wielding man cut parts of her hijab.

The Grade 6 student said Friday she was with her younger brother when she felt someone behind her.

She says a man pulled off the hood of her jacket and started cutting the back of her hijab.

The girl says she then turned around, screamed and the man ran away.

She says the man returned a short time later and continued to cut her hijab from behind before he smiled and ran away. .

Her mother is calling on police to treat it as a hate crime.

Toronto Const. Jennifferjit Sidhu says they are looking for a suspect in his 20s.

Sidhu says she was not hurt physically.