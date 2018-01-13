New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Feb
|14.23
|14.29
|13.97
|14.18
|Down .55
|Apr
|14.37
|14.40
|14.11
|14.32
|Down .45
|Jun
|14.50
|14.53
|14.25
|14.45
|Down .41
|Sep
|14.80
|14.81
|14.54
|14.73
|Down .39
|Feb
|15.37
|15.39
|15.13
|15.31
|Down .39
|Apr
|15.26
|15.37
|15.14
|15.31
|Down .36
|Jun
|15.25
|15.29
|15.25
|15.29
|Down .33
|Sep
|15.40
|15.43
|15.40
|15.43
|Down .30
|Feb
|15.75
|Down .21
|Apr
|15.64
|Down .23
|Jun
|15.58
|Down .28
|Sep
|15.74
|Down .36