  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Sugar, US

By  Associated Press
2018/01/13 04:20

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Feb 14.23 14.29 13.97 14.18 Down .55
Apr 14.37 14.40 14.11 14.32 Down .45
Jun 14.50 14.53 14.25 14.45 Down .41
Sep 14.80 14.81 14.54 14.73 Down .39
Feb 15.37 15.39 15.13 15.31 Down .39
Apr 15.26 15.37 15.14 15.31 Down .36
Jun 15.25 15.29 15.25 15.29 Down .33
Sep 15.40 15.43 15.40 15.43 Down .30
Feb 15.75 Down .21
Apr 15.64 Down .23
Jun 15.58 Down .28
Sep 15.74 Down .36