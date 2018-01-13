Atlantic City casino revenue rose in 2017 for 2nd year

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos saw their gambling revenue increase in 2017 for the second year in a row.

Figures released Friday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show the seven casinos won $2.66 billion in 2017. That's an increase of 2.2 percent over 2016.

The past two years have been encouraging for Atlantic City's surviving casinos after a decade of revenue declines that saw five of the city's 12 casinos shut down, with 11,000 jobs lost.

The remaining casinos have regained their balance in a slimmed-down market.

The casinos were greatly helped by $245 million in internet gambling winnings, an increase of nearly 25 percent over 2016.

The Borgata won more than $800 million from gamblers last year, by far the most in the city.