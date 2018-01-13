Former Chelsea coach denies claims of racism toward players

LONDON (AP) — A former Chelsea youth team coach has denied allegations that he subjected players to racist and other abuse.

The Guardian newspaper's website reported on Friday that three former youth team players at Chelsea have launched legal claims against the west London club as a result of their treatment during the 1990s by former coach Graham Rix and ex-scout Gwyn Williams.

Eddie Johns, a lawyer representing Rix and Williams, says "our clients deny all and any allegations of racial or other abuse."

Johns adds that police have already investigated the allegations and "did not consider there was sufficient evidence even to report it to the Crown Prosecution Service."

According to Johns, Rix and Williams "are cooperating fully" with the Football Association on the matter.