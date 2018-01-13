Yun wins again in World Cup skeleton ahead of home Olympics

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Sungbin Yun of South Korea confirmed his status as the favorite for the men's skeleton title at the Pyeongchang Olympics, setting a St. Moritz track record on Friday to win his fifth World Cup race this season.

Yun clocked 1 minute 7.19 seconds for his second run, giving him a combined time 0.87 ahead of Germany's Axel Jungk.

Martins Dukurs of Latvia, the defending World Cup champion, trailed Yun by 1.10 in third.

Sochi Olympic champion Aleksandr Tretiakov of Russia — whose title could go to Dukurs after he was disqualified for doping — tied for fifth.

Janine Flock of Austria got her second win of the Olympic season, setting a two-run time 0.42 faster than Tina Hermann of Germany. Third-placed Elisabeth Vathje of Canada was 0.45 back.

World Cup leader Jacqueline Loelling of Germany was sixth.