Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Jan. 15

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

TUESDAY, Jan. 16

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 17

WASHINGTON —Federal Reserve releases industrial production for December, 9:15 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for January, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for November, 4 p.m.

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, Jan. 18

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for December, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.