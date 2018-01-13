Recalls this week: high chairs with potentially faulty legs

Nearly 10,000 high chairs are being recalled because of potentially faulty front legs that can detach unexpectedly.

HIGH CHAIRS

DETAILS: Charcoal colored Tuo convertible high chair, which can be converted into a toddler chair. The style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with a date code found on the back of the chair as follows: HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017. The highchairs have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs. They were sold at Babies "R'' Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from December 2016 through September 2017.

WHY: The front legs on the highchair can detach from the seat, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

INCIEDENTS: 13 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching, resulting in two reports of bruises to children.

HOW MANY: About 7,900 in U.S. and about 2,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Skip Hop at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.skiphop.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.