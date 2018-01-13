  1. Home
  2. World

NYC to review police response at immigration protest

By  Associated Press
2018/01/13 00:20

Protesters shout slogans and sing to support other protesters arrested demonstrating against the detention of prominent immigration rights activist Ra

A New York City Police officer shouts to a colleague as she leads protester Maria Hunken to a squad car after Hunken and others were arrested demonstr

Protesters arrested demonstrating against the detention of prominent immigration activist Ravi Ragbir shout slogans as police prepare to lead them to

Demonstrators arrested protesting the detention of detained Ravi Ragbir, a prominent immigration activist, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. New Y

A New York City police officer leads protester Monica Hunken into a squad car after she was arrested along with other people demonstrating against the

A protester holds a sign demanding the release of detained Ravi Ragbir, a prominent immigration activist, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. New Yo

NEW YORK (AP) — The mayor says New York City will investigate whether police responded correctly at a protest over the detention of a prominent immigration activist.

Bill de Blasio said Friday on WNYC that the federal government's "abrupt and provocative" decision to detain a "highly respected individual" caused the man's supporters to react with "real passion."

The Democratic mayor says the resulting chain of events added "an unexpected and challenging dynamic" to what otherwise might have been a pro-forma expression of civil disobedience. But he praised officers' overall handling of protests.

Eighteen people, including two councilmen, were arrested Thursday after Ravi Ragbir was removed in handcuffs during his scheduled check-in. The citizen of Trinidad has been fighting deportation after a fraud conviction.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Ragbir has "exhausted his petitions and appeals."