France, Austria leaders note close views on some EU issues

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and new Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz said they share close views on some European issues.

Kurz was in Paris on Friday on his first bilateral visit abroad since taking office in December. He says "we have a pro-European government that wants to play an active and constructive role to build a better Europe."

Kurz and Macron both insisted on the need for a greater and fairer taxation of internet giants making big profits in Europe.

Kurz, a conservative who leads a coalition with the far-right euroskeptic Freedom Party, has taken a hard line against migration.

Macron, a centrist with a pro-European agenda, says the EU is aiming to better respond to the challenges prompted by tens of thousands of migrants coming to Europe. .