Professor at center of misconduct complaint apologizes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The University of Rochester professor at the center of a sexual misconduct complaint has apologized to his students and colleagues for the distress and disruption it has caused.

In a statement Friday, Professor T. Florian Jaeger says he could have shown more maturity when he arrived as a 31-year-old faculty member in 2007 and over time has improved.

Jaeger's statement follows a special committee's report supporting the university's decision to clear him of allegations, while calling his behavior — including intimate relationships with students — unprofessional and offensive.

Jaeger, now on administrative leave, doesn't address his employment plans but says the relationships that have been damaged are "worth rebuilding."

The university ordered the report after several faculty members filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.