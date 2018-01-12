'Versace' stars: Anti-gay bias led to designer's death

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Do the intersecting lives of a fashion designer and the serial killer who murdered him add up to a political saga?

Yes, according to Ryan Murphy, executive producer of FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

The series is the second chapter in the FX showcase that debuted with 2016's Emmy-winning "The People v. O.J. Simpson."

The new drama about the serial killer who shot famed Italian designer Versace to death in 1987 begins airing Wednesday.

Murphy says that Andrew Cunanan's murder of Versace was political because he targeted people, including gay men, to shame them.

Darren Criss of "Glee" fame stars as Cunanan, with Edgar Ramirez as Versace and Ricky Martin as Versace's long-time partner.