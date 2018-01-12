New Jersey pols to DOJ: Keep internet gambling legal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Federal lawmakers from both parties in New Jersey are asking the U.S. Justice Department to keep internet gambling legal.

In a letter Thursday, the lawmakers urged the department not to rescind its 2011 legal opinion that internet gambling is permissible under federal law.

Internet gambling is a thriving industry in New Jersey, helping Atlantic City's seven casinos recover from a three-year period in which five of the city's 12 casinos closed.

The letter was signed by New Jersey's two Democratic Senators, Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and representatives from both parties.

It was a response to a letter in November from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Dianne Feinstein of California asking the Justice Department to change course and have Congress determine whether to permit online gambling.