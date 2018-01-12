Heavy rains leave 2 dead in south Brazil; 1,700 flee homes

SAO PAULO (AP) — Authorities in southern Brazil say two people have died amid heavy rains that have forced more than 1,700 to flee their homes.

The Civil Defense Department of Santa Catarina state also says two more are missing after two days of downpour unleashed flooding and landslides.

Images on local TV showed people wading through waist-high waters in the seaside state capital of Florianopolis and others pushing a floating car along a flooded street.

The sun was shining in much of the state on Friday, but authorities warned that slides could continue and the floods would take time to subside. More rain was also expected in some areas.

Civil Defense said in a statement that more than 3,700 people have been affected and nearly 1,000 homes damaged.