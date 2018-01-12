Head of Poland's top judicial body resigns over new rules

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland's top judicial body has resigned over new regulations pushed by the conservative ruling party that give politicians the power to choose the body's members.

The new law regulating the National Council of the Judiciary has drawn criticism in Poland and condemnation from European Union leaders who say it violates the basic principle of the rule of law. It was a reason for the EU triggering an unprecedented sanctions procedure against Poland.

The head of the council, Dariusz Zawistowski, said Friday he was resigning because — in the council's opinion — the new regulations violate Poland's constitution. They take effect Tuesday.

The new regulations move the power to choose council members from judicial circles to lawmakers, which critics say violates judicial independence.