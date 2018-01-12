Czechs elect president; anti-migrant incumbent favorite

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czechs are electing a new president with eight candidates hoping to unseat the current controversy-courting leader.

The 73-year-old Milos Zeman who is seeking re-election is a favorite to win the election's first round vote on Friday and Saturday.

The former president of the Academy of Sciences, Jiri Drahos, and popular song writer Michal Horacek are considered major challengers.

If no candidate achieves a majority, the top two will face each other in a runoff.

Zeman was elected to the largely ceremonial post in 2013 during the country's first direct presidential vote, a victory that returned the former left-leaning prime minister to power.

In office, he's become known for strong anti-migrant rhetoric. He has also divided the nation with his pro-Russian stance and support for closer ties with China.