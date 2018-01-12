Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;77;A morning shower;89;77;SW;8;70%;63%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;76;60;Mostly sunny, nice;74;60;W;8;64%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;54;41;Mostly sunny;57;42;E;9;69%;32%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;57;43;Increasing clouds;57;49;SSW;6;62%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. mist;43;36;Low clouds;43;32;ESE;9;93%;16%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;28;24;A snow squall;37;34;ESE;11;79%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;51;31;Mostly sunny;49;31;N;5;51%;13%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;9;-12;Partly sunny, frigid;-5;-21;W;7;71%;38%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little rain;87;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;NE;10;71%;72%;6

Athens, Greece;Showers around;59;50;Periods of rain;57;45;N;7;77%;87%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;82;67;Rather cloudy;77;66;NE;11;68%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;70;41;Mostly cloudy;70;43;ENE;4;38%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;93;73;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;ESE;7;67%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;84;61;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;ESE;6;49%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and some clouds;84;62;Some sun;80;62;NE;6;60%;3%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;54;39;Partly sunny;57;44;SSW;6;64%;74%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;36;18;Partly sunny;37;19;NE;4;28%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy with a shower;45;35;Spotty showers;42;28;ESE;11;57%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain/snow showers;36;28;Cloudy and chilly;33;26;ESE;7;70%;0%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;46;A bit of rain;65;47;ESE;4;72%;80%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;82;63;Clouds and sun, nice;82;64;NW;6;56%;54%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy with a shower;43;36;Spotty showers;38;27;E;7;84%;70%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with mist;44;35;Variable clouds;42;30;ESE;4;82%;6%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;39;27;Morning snow showers;33;20;NE;14;50%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy with a shower;44;34;Spotty showers;37;27;E;8;60%;70%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and humid;89;77;Thunderstorm;86;66;SSE;8;69%;82%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;A p.m. t-storm;84;64;S;4;47%;71%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, but cold;36;23;Not as cold;43;28;NW;7;51%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;71;53;Sunlit and pleasant;71;52;W;6;49%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;64;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;SSE;16;59%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;81;65;Sun and some clouds;80;64;ENE;3;63%;36%;7

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;90;70;Turning sunny;86;71;ENE;4;72%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;A snow shower;26;10;A bit of a.m. snow;19;6;NW;12;57%;71%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;ESE;6;75%;68%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;36;30;Cloudy and chilly;33;28;SE;12;64%;0%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;81;65;Partly sunny;76;66;N;8;58%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;44;26;Sunny and cold;42;25;NE;9;37%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;84;76;Mostly cloudy;87;76;NNE;13;77%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;73;46;Hazy sun;73;45;NNW;4;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;50;23;Sun and some clouds;50;27;SW;5;40%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;75;53;Some sun, pleasant;74;56;N;4;67%;10%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;88;75;Cloudy, a downpour;86;75;SW;5;76%;80%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;47;42;Periods of rain;48;39;SSE;20;92%;74%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;56;38;Cloudy and mild;53;37;NNE;8;31%;33%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;60;51;A little p.m. rain;60;50;WNW;10;74%;84%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;67;50;Cloudy;64;56;NNE;4;57%;60%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;78;55;Partial sunshine;79;57;ENE;4;47%;11%;11

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;82;68;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;N;10;53%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;27;24;Cloudy;27;24;NE;5;80%;15%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;71;Becoming cloudy;88;73;NW;6;59%;44%;4

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;61;51;Mostly sunny;63;53;E;11;52%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;84;67;Mostly sunny;83;66;NNE;4;59%;17%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;90;62;Sunny and pleasant;89;62;ENE;6;35%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;70;41;Hazy sun;72;40;N;5;45%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A bit of rain;52;44;A little rain;46;40;NE;16;86%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;87;77;Rather cloudy;90;77;W;12;58%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;86;69;Sunny and less humid;85;69;N;6;52%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;84;59;Mostly sunny;89;60;E;5;31%;26%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;56;23;Sunny and mild;54;24;WSW;4;19%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;84;60;Hazy sun;85;61;NNW;4;34%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;41;Partly sunny;66;40;WSW;4;64%;11%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;97;66;Partly sunny, warm;95;67;N;10;28%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;32;23;Mostly sunny, cold;26;14;NE;7;47%;5%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;75;Showers;85;74;NNE;6;66%;85%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;More clouds than sun;81;73;A stray thunderstorm;82;72;S;6;77%;56%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;72;50;Hazy sun;74;52;N;5;61%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with showers;82;72;Spotty showers;80;71;NNE;4;82%;84%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;40;A t-storm in spots;57;39;W;6;65%;66%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;90;75;Clouds and sunshine;88;74;SW;5;75%;26%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;76;68;Decreasing clouds;76;68;S;6;73%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Becoming cloudy;56;51;A little a.m. rain;57;46;WNW;9;68%;83%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with mist;45;38;Cloudy;43;35;E;10;86%;25%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;Periods of sun, warm;81;56;NNE;5;35%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;84;74;A couple of showers;82;73;SSW;5;80%;71%;4

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;50;32;A little p.m. rain;43;34;WSW;4;75%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;86;80;Brief a.m. showers;87;80;E;7;69%;81%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;A t-storm in spots;84;74;E;6;78%;73%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;84;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;ENE;11;59%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;87;58;Showers and t-storms;67;54;SW;12;69%;84%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;71;42;Partly sunny;68;34;NNE;6;29%;2%;6

Miami, United States;A few showers;81;65;Partly sunny;75;53;NNW;9;64%;13%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;28;14;Mostly sunny, cold;23;12;E;6;56%;2%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;72;Nice with some sun;86;73;ENE;13;55%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds breaking;88;73;A t-storm or two;87;70;SE;7;65%;86%;8

Montreal, Canada;A little snow, fog;45;12;Snow, much colder;13;-10;WNW;7;74%;87%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;21;15;Low clouds;19;15;NNW;6;61%;11%;0

Mumbai, India;Increasing clouds;93;68;Hazy sun;91;70;N;6;61%;14%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Periods of sun, nice;77;56;Partly sunny;80;54;NNE;11;43%;3%;10

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;62;46;Cooler;47;14;NW;23;50%;60%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;66;45;A shower in spots;64;47;WSW;7;69%;75%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;15;-3;Low clouds;0;-19;NW;5;88%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;40;29;Partly sunny, chilly;43;30;NNW;11;49%;24%;3

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of clouds;25;19;A little snow, cold;24;16;SE;3;65%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, then ice;45;4;Morning snow;5;-13;WNW;14;60%;65%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;85;78;Brief a.m. showers;86;79;NNE;8;77%;82%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;86;75;A p.m. shower or two;84;75;NW;12;78%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;87;73;A shower or two;86;73;E;7;77%;66%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy;44;36;More clouds than sun;44;32;ESE;6;70%;5%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;83;67;Sunny and very warm;92;72;ESE;11;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;91;68;Mostly cloudy;87;69;N;11;50%;29%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;90;74;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;ENE;7;74%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;88;72;An afternoon shower;90;69;E;5;56%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy with a shower;41;29;Cloudy;33;24;ESE;8;63%;5%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, not as cold;21;0;Mostly sunny;30;9;ESE;2;67%;4%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;65;51;Showers, mainly late;65;51;ESE;7;65%;94%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;64;43;Mostly cloudy;62;47;W;7;73%;23%;1

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;87;79;A t-storm around;87;79;E;8;66%;80%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;43;35;Bit of rain, snow;39;32;SSW;15;77%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Variable clouds;31;19;Clouds and sun, cold;26;16;ESE;2;75%;1%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;88;75;Cloudy;88;76;N;5;67%;44%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;74;42;Sunny and delightful;76;43;SSE;4;16%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;57;38;Partly sunny;56;41;NE;4;68%;19%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;28;22;Low clouds;27;23;WNW;6;76%;33%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;58;48;Partly sunny;60;49;ENE;8;72%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;81;61;An afternoon shower;76;63;ENE;10;72%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;75;A shower or two;82;75;E;13;76%;76%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;N;10;63%;2%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;70;29;Sunny and nice;74;31;ENE;6;6%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;86;61;Some sun;83;61;SW;5;50%;20%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;81;70;A p.m. shower or two;82;70;N;6;78%;75%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;55;45;Cloudy, rain ending;53;41;WSW;5;85%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;51;47;A passing shower;56;42;NNE;6;84%;57%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;23;14;Not as cold;38;22;E;3;54%;23%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but cold;36;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;32;SE;4;50%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain;77;71;Rain and drizzle;83;72;NNW;13;82%;90%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;45;35;A little rain;37;24;E;10;89%;83%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;73;A shower or two;80;73;ENE;11;80%;82%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;34;28;Cloudy;32;28;S;5;67%;4%;0

Sydney, Australia;Some sun;85;75;A shower or t-storm;90;61;SSE;11;57%;88%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;58;49;Becoming cloudy;62;54;ESE;12;51%;4%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;25;20;Partly sunny;26;19;SSW;6;69%;17%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Milder;45;32;Cloudy;48;31;SE;6;71%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;47;33;A stray shower;45;34;ESE;6;77%;83%;1

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;57;40;Sunny and mild;58;37;NNE;9;22%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;68;53;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;S;5;58%;80%;3

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;61;42;A thick cloud cover;57;38;ENE;5;53%;70%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;42;29;Sunny, but chilly;45;31;NNW;6;45%;6%;3

Toronto, Canada;An icy mix;42;8;Much colder;15;6;N;18;53%;1%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;61;53;A passing shower;60;48;WNW;19;75%;57%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;57;47;A stray shower;59;44;SW;11;74%;42%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;14;-12;Inc. clouds;11;-13;N;6;81%;59%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;42;Rain and drizzle;48;41;NNE;4;70%;69%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with a shower;44;33;Cloudy;37;29;ESE;3;76%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;70;52;Partly sunny, warmer;76;53;ENE;4;46%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;30;15;Periods of sun, cold;24;12;SE;6;53%;0%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;32;24;Clouds breaking;31;17;ESE;11;66%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Low clouds;68;62;Pleasant and warmer;73;62;N;12;71%;32%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Not as hot;89;66;Becoming cloudy;83;65;SSW;6;54%;9%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;42;26;Decreasing clouds;43;23;E;2;61%;36%;3

