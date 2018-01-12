Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 12, 2018
City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;SW;13;70%;63%;8
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;W;14;64%;0%;4
Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;12;5;Mostly sunny;14;5;E;14;69%;32%;3
Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;14;6;Increasing clouds;14;9;SSW;10;62%;3%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. mist;6;2;Low clouds;6;0;ESE;15;93%;16%;0
Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;-2;-5;A snow squall;3;1;ESE;17;79%;82%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;11;0;Mostly sunny;10;-1;N;9;51%;13%;3
Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-13;-24;Partly sunny, frigid;-20;-29;W;12;71%;38%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;A little rain;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;NE;16;71%;72%;6
Athens, Greece;Showers around;15;10;Periods of rain;14;7;N;11;77%;87%;1
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;28;19;Rather cloudy;25;19;NE;17;68%;44%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;21;5;Mostly cloudy;21;6;ENE;7;38%;0%;3
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;ESE;11;67%;44%;8
Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;ESE;10;49%;0%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and some clouds;29;17;Some sun;27;17;NE;10;60%;3%;3
Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;12;4;Partly sunny;14;7;SSW;10;64%;74%;2
Beijing, China;Partly sunny;2;-8;Partly sunny;3;-7;NE;6;28%;2%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy with a shower;7;2;Spotty showers;6;-3;ESE;17;57%;84%;1
Berlin, Germany;Rain/snow showers;2;-2;Cloudy and chilly;0;-4;ESE;12;70%;0%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;8;A bit of rain;18;9;ESE;7;72%;80%;8
Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;NW;10;56%;54%;13
Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy with a shower;6;2;Spotty showers;3;-3;E;12;84%;70%;0
Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with mist;7;2;Variable clouds;6;-1;ESE;7;82%;6%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;4;-3;Morning snow showers;1;-7;NE;23;50%;70%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy with a shower;7;1;Spotty showers;3;-3;E;12;60%;70%;0
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and humid;32;25;Thunderstorm;30;19;SSE;13;69%;82%;9
Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;S;7;47%;71%;9
Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, but cold;2;-5;Not as cold;6;-2;NW;12;51%;3%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;22;11;Sunlit and pleasant;22;11;W;10;49%;0%;4
Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, cooler;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;SSE;25;59%;0%;11
Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;27;19;Sun and some clouds;27;18;ENE;5;63%;36%;7
Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;32;21;Turning sunny;30;22;ENE;7;72%;1%;6
Chicago, United States;A snow shower;-3;-12;A bit of a.m. snow;-7;-15;NW;19;57%;71%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;ESE;10;75%;68%;8
Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;2;-1;Cloudy and chilly;0;-2;SE;19;64%;0%;0
Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;27;19;Partly sunny;24;19;N;14;58%;0%;6
Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;7;-3;Sunny and cold;5;-4;NE;14;37%;0%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;29;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;NNE;21;77%;44%;7
Delhi, India;Partly sunny;23;8;Hazy sun;23;7;NNW;6;65%;0%;4
Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;10;-5;Sun and some clouds;10;-3;SW;8;40%;4%;3
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;24;12;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;N;6;67%;10%;4
Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;31;24;Cloudy, a downpour;30;24;SW;8;76%;80%;4
Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;8;6;Periods of rain;9;4;SSE;31;92%;74%;0
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;13;3;Cloudy and mild;12;3;NNE;13;31%;33%;1
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;16;11;A little p.m. rain;16;10;WNW;16;74%;84%;1
Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Cloudy;18;13;NNE;6;57%;60%;1
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;13;Partial sunshine;26;14;ENE;7;47%;11%;11
Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;N;16;53%;27%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;-3;-5;Cloudy;-3;-4;NE;9;80%;15%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;22;Becoming cloudy;31;23;NW;9;59%;44%;4
Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;16;10;Mostly sunny;17;12;E;18;52%;1%;5
Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;29;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;NNE;6;59%;17%;5
Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;ENE;9;35%;0%;5
Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;21;5;Hazy sun;22;4;N;8;45%;0%;3
Istanbul, Turkey;A bit of rain;11;7;A little rain;8;4;NE;26;86%;84%;1
Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Rather cloudy;32;25;W;19;58%;66%;6
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Sunny and less humid;29;21;N;10;52%;1%;5
Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;29;15;Mostly sunny;32;16;E;8;31%;26%;13
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;13;-5;Sunny and mild;12;-4;WSW;6;19%;0%;3
Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;29;15;Hazy sun;30;16;NNW;7;34%;0%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny;19;5;WSW;7;64%;11%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;36;19;Partly sunny, warm;35;19;N;16;28%;0%;5
Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;0;-5;Mostly sunny, cold;-4;-10;NE;12;47%;5%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;24;Showers;30;23;NNE;10;66%;85%;4
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;More clouds than sun;27;23;A stray thunderstorm;28;22;S;9;77%;56%;3
Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;22;10;Hazy sun;23;11;N;8;61%;0%;4
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with showers;28;22;Spotty showers;27;22;NNE;6;82%;84%;3
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;4;A t-storm in spots;14;4;W;10;65%;66%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;32;24;Clouds and sunshine;31;23;SW;8;75%;26%;8
Lima, Peru;Cloudy;24;20;Decreasing clouds;24;20;S;10;73%;44%;6
Lisbon, Portugal;Becoming cloudy;13;11;A little a.m. rain;14;8;WNW;14;68%;83%;1
London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with mist;7;4;Cloudy;6;2;E;16;86%;25%;0
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;Periods of sun, warm;27;14;NNE;8;35%;2%;3
Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;29;23;A couple of showers;28;23;SSW;8;80%;71%;4
Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;10;0;A little p.m. rain;6;1;WSW;6;75%;88%;1
Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;30;27;Brief a.m. showers;30;27;E;11;69%;81%;7
Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;E;9;78%;73%;6
Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;ENE;17;59%;44%;6
Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;31;14;Showers and t-storms;20;12;SW;19;69%;84%;8
Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;5;Partly sunny;20;1;NNE;9;29%;2%;6
Miami, United States;A few showers;27;18;Partly sunny;24;12;NNW;14;64%;13%;4
Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;-2;-10;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-11;E;9;56%;2%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;22;Nice with some sun;30;23;ENE;21;55%;3%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds breaking;31;23;A t-storm or two;30;21;SE;12;65%;86%;8
Montreal, Canada;A little snow, fog;7;-11;Snow, much colder;-11;-23;WNW;11;74%;87%;0
Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-6;-9;Low clouds;-7;-10;NNW;10;61%;11%;0
Mumbai, India;Increasing clouds;34;20;Hazy sun;33;21;N;10;61%;14%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;Periods of sun, nice;25;13;Partly sunny;27;12;NNE;17;43%;3%;10
New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;17;8;Cooler;8;-10;NW;37;50%;60%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;19;7;A shower in spots;18;8;WSW;12;69%;75%;3
Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-10;-20;Low clouds;-18;-28;NW;9;88%;44%;0
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;5;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-1;NNW;17;49%;24%;3
Oslo, Norway;Plenty of clouds;-4;-7;A little snow, cold;-5;-9;SE;5;65%;82%;0
Ottawa, Canada;Rain, then ice;7;-16;Morning snow;-15;-25;WNW;23;60%;65%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;25;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;NNE;12;77%;82%;12
Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;30;24;A p.m. shower or two;29;24;NW;19;78%;79%;6
Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;30;23;A shower or two;30;23;E;11;77%;66%;8
Paris, France;Cloudy;7;2;More clouds than sun;7;0;ESE;10;70%;5%;1
Perth, Australia;Sunshine;28;20;Sunny and very warm;33;22;ESE;18;31%;0%;12
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;20;Mostly cloudy;30;21;N;17;50%;29%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;ENE;12;74%;55%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;31;22;An afternoon shower;32;20;E;8;56%;64%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy with a shower;5;-2;Cloudy;1;-4;ESE;13;63%;5%;0
Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, not as cold;-6;-18;Mostly sunny;-1;-13;ESE;4;67%;4%;2
Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;18;11;Showers, mainly late;18;11;ESE;12;65%;94%;10
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;18;6;Mostly cloudy;17;8;W;12;73%;23%;1
Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;26;A t-storm around;31;26;E;13;66%;80%;6
Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;6;2;Bit of rain, snow;4;0;SSW;24;77%;84%;0
Riga, Latvia;Variable clouds;-1;-7;Clouds and sun, cold;-3;-9;ESE;4;75%;1%;0
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;31;24;Cloudy;31;24;N;8;67%;44%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;Sunny and delightful;25;6;SSE;7;16%;0%;4
Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;14;3;Partly sunny;14;5;NE;6;68%;19%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-2;-5;Low clouds;-3;-5;WNW;10;76%;33%;0
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;14;9;Partly sunny;16;9;ENE;12;72%;1%;3
San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;27;16;An afternoon shower;25;17;ENE;16;72%;64%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;24;A shower or two;28;24;E;22;76%;76%;5
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;N;16;63%;2%;7
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;21;-2;Sunny and nice;23;-1;ENE;9;6%;0%;7
Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;30;16;Some sun;28;16;SW;9;50%;20%;5
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;27;21;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;N;9;78%;75%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;13;7;Cloudy, rain ending;11;5;WSW;8;85%;87%;1
Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;11;8;A passing shower;13;5;NNE;9;84%;57%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;-5;-10;Not as cold;3;-6;E;5;54%;23%;2
Shanghai, China;Sunny, but cold;2;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;0;SE;7;50%;0%;3
Singapore, Singapore;Rain;25;22;Rain and drizzle;28;22;NNW;21;82%;90%;3
Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;7;2;A little rain;3;-4;E;16;89%;83%;1
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;23;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;18;80%;82%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;1;-2;Cloudy;0;-2;S;7;67%;4%;0
Sydney, Australia;Some sun;30;24;A shower or t-storm;32;16;SSE;17;57%;88%;11
Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Becoming cloudy;16;12;ESE;20;51%;4%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;-4;-6;Partly sunny;-3;-7;SSW;9;69%;17%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Milder;7;0;Cloudy;9;0;SE;10;71%;44%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;8;1;A stray shower;7;1;ESE;10;77%;83%;1
Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;14;4;Sunny and mild;14;3;NNE;14;22%;0%;3
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;20;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;S;7;58%;80%;3
Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;16;5;A thick cloud cover;14;4;ENE;8;53%;70%;1
Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-2;Sunny, but chilly;7;-1;NNW;10;45%;6%;3
Toronto, Canada;An icy mix;6;-13;Much colder;-10;-14;N;29;53%;1%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;16;11;A passing shower;15;9;WNW;30;75%;57%;3
Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;14;9;A stray shower;15;6;SW;17;74%;42%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-10;-25;Inc. clouds;-12;-25;N;10;81%;59%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;5;Rain and drizzle;9;5;NNE;6;70%;69%;0
Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with a shower;7;0;Cloudy;3;-2;ESE;5;76%;44%;0
Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;21;11;Partly sunny, warmer;24;12;ENE;7;46%;5%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;-1;-10;Periods of sun, cold;-5;-11;SE;9;53%;0%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;0;-5;Clouds breaking;0;-8;ESE;17;66%;0%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Low clouds;20;17;Pleasant and warmer;23;17;N;20;71%;32%;10
Yangon, Myanmar;Not as hot;32;19;Becoming cloudy;28;18;SSW;10;54%;9%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;5;-4;Decreasing clouds;6;-5;E;4;61%;36%;3
