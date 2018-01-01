  1. Home
Taoyuan International Airport to launch nighttime taxi service for co-ride passengers

Passengers can take a co-ride taxi every day from 12 a.m to 6 a.m.

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/12 19:47

Taoyuan International Aiport (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has announced that a nighttime co-ride taxi service is launching for passengers who arrive at the airport at midnight or later, CNA reported.

The co-ride taxi service (排班計程車共乘), which requires at least two and takes up to four people to embark, is available from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., starting from Jan. 13.

As for the taxi fare, co-ride passengers can select one of two options, fixed-rate carpool (固定費率共乘) and fixed-meter carpool (里程費率共乘).

The fixed-rate carpool (固定費率共乘) is suitable for passengers whose destinations are in the same area, such as Taipei City, New Taipei City, Keelung, etc. Passengers will be charged a number of fees based on the place where passengers get off in accordance with the price list approved by Taoyuan City's Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, passengers taking the fixed-meter carpool will be charged based on the fee shown by the taxi meter divided by the number of people getting off plus NT$200 for each passenger. 

The benefit of the new system is to provide efficient and safe taxi service, lower energy consumption and carbon waste, and also reduce the fare burden to passengers. 
Taoyuan Airport
Taoyuan taxi service
Taoyuan City
Taoyuan International Airport

