10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP REJECTS IMMIGRATION DEAL IN VULGAR TERMS

The president questions why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway.

2. AFRICA AWAKES TO PROFANE TRUMP COMMENTS

While many African governments hesitated at criticism, media outlets and the continent's young, increasingly connected population were not being shy.

3. CALIFORNIA MUDSLIDES TAKE LIVES OF ELDERLY, YOUNG

The oldest victim was Jim Mitchell, who had celebrated his 89th birthday the day before and died with his wife of more than 50 years, Alice. The youngest, 3-year-old Kailly Benitez, was one of four children killed.

4. TRUMP POISED FOR FIRST MEDICAL CHECK-UP AS PRESIDENT

The exam is taking on outsized importance given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.

5. MIXED BAG FOR WALMART EMPLOYEES

Walmart boosted its starting salary for U.S. workers and handed out bonuses. But the company is also closing dozens of Sam's Club stores — a move that could cost thousands of jobs.

6. 'ME TOO' MOVEMENT PRESENTS DIFFERENT CHALLENGE FOR BILL COSBY

The entertainer faces a retrial in less than 90 days in a vastly different cultural climate, one in which powerful men are being toppled by allegations of sexual misconduct.

7. MAN WHO AIDED HOSPITAL PATIENT DISCHARGED IN GOWN SHOCKED

Imamu Baraka tells the AP he recorded the events on his cellphone, fearing no one would believe him reporting a woman wheeled out in 30-degree temperatures and left at a Baltimore bus stop.

8. HOW MEDIA COMPANIES MAY BE IMPACTED BY FACEBOOK CHANGES

The social media giant is tweaking what people see to make their time on it more "meaningful," a move that could hurt publishers and news organizations that rely on it to spread their content.

9. SEXUAL MISCONDUCT SCANDAL RATTLES CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS

James Franco captures an acting award hours after a report detailed new misconduct allegations against "The Disaster Artist" star and director.

10. AUSTRALIAN OPEN NOW A FITNESS TEST

Before tennis' first major has even begun, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are nursing injuries and Serena Williams already decided not to defend her title.